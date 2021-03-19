Photographer Frank Gaines has died

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Few have known Dothan’s history like Frank Gaines. He not only knew the history, but also captured it through magnificent photos.

Few could match Frank’s photography skills and, perhaps none, could equal his passion for Dothan.

Frank Moss Gaines III died at a Dothan hospital on Wednesday. He was 76.

“He was the Dothan historian. I loved that he knew so much about the city,” Kelly Thomason Handal shared on Mr. Gaines’ Facebook page.

Nancy Jones wrote, “I’m so sad to just learn about Frank’s passing. What a fine photographer, historian and husband and father he was.:

Former WTVY news anchor Devon Sellers said, “I loved working with him.”

Frank moved to Dothan at a young age, graduated from Dothan High School in 1963, and served his country in the U.S. Navy.

After that, he opened a photography studio in Dothan.

He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Cathy Gaines; his son, Frank (Audrey) Gaines, IV; his son-in-law, Josh Harville; his grandson, Ellis Harville; his sister, Sara (Don Hill) Gaines.

A daughter predeceased him.

There will be a private burial for Mr. Gaines.

