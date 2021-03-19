On the dotted line: Williams signs with Jacksonville University

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wicksburg Senior Dawson Williams is headed to Florida to join the Jacksonville University shooting team.

Williams has been a part of the Panthers team since it formed in 2016.

Soon he will be competing at the collegiate level, something he didn’t even know was possible in the beginning.

“For the first two years it was definitely just a hobby for me,” Williams said. “I had no clue that I could even get money to go to college for it. Whenever I got that first coach to talk to me I was like, ‘Man, I could actually go to college and help pay for my college with this.’ So, it was crazy.”

Williams is ready to take this next step in his shooting career and hopes to help the Dolphins bring home National Championship number 22.

