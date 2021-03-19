Advertisement

Highlands neighborhood hit by Thursday’s storms

People were out in the area checking out the damage this massive storm left behind in Highlands neighborhood.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass suffered from significant storm early Thursday morning. People were out in the area checking out the damage this massive storm left behind in Highlands neighborhood.

Numerous large trees were uprooted from the ground, some houses suffer from major roof damage, a trampoline was thrown a few hundred feet by the wind into the median between the streets and several trash cans were tumbled over along the neighborhood,.

Kris Sandhar lives in the Highlands neighborhood, he and his family braced the storm early Thursday morning. They said they were scared because they did not know what to expect. Sandhar said he woke up in shock to see what this storm caused.

“We woke up and our security alarm was going off, and I thought it was just a false alarm and so I ran downstairs but all of the windows were blown open, all of the doors were blown open, furniture flew in and out,” Sandhar said.

Sandhar’s family said it felt as if the storm was inside their home. Thankfully, we report everyone in the home is safe.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

