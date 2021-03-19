Gradual Warming Trend This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – We’ve turned cloudy and cooler behind the cold front that pushed through on Thursday. Sunshine will gradually return to the region through the weekend and into the start of next week. Highs will also gradually warm back into the middle 70s by the start of the new work week. Rain chances return by the middle of next week with highs in the middle 70s.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, stray sprinkles possible. Low near 46°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 60°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clouds increasing. Low near 43°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 67°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 73°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 75°

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 56° High: 76° 40%

THU: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 76° 70%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 76°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20 kts. Seas 3-5 feet, with occasional seas up to 6 feet.

