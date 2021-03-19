Advertisement

Florida to lower vaccine age to 50+ on Monday

Over the weekend, Florida recorded the highest daily COVID case numbers since September 1st.
By Pat Mueller and WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday he is signing an executive order that will lower the age requirement for receiving the coronavirus vaccine in Florida to 50 and older.

The executive order will take effect on Monday. The governor made the announcement during a press conference at the Florida Capitol Friday morning.

“The demand has been relatively modest, so we think this makes sense,” DeSantis says.

DeSantis also announced that all Floridians should be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine before May 1.

“I can’t tell you exactly when that will happen, but it will definitely be before May 1,” DeSantis says.

According to the governor, about 3 million seniors in Florida have received the vaccine, which translates to 70% of the state’s senior population.

DeSantis says an additional 42,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to come to Florida next week; however, it’s unclear at this point how many J&J doses the state will receive as April approaches.

“This is a dynamic situation. I think it’s very possible we do get some J&J during those two weeks,” DeSantis says. “Obviously, planning massive J&J outreach without knowing whether you’re going to get it makes it a little bit more difficult, but I do think it’s good. Response to J&J has been great.”

You can watch the governor’s press conference, which was broadcast live on the WCTV Facebook page, at this link or below.

