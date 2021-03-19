Cooler heading into the weekend

SYNOPSIS – Today will be cooler behind yesterdays severe weather, high temperatures today will only make it into the lower to middle 50s for most areas. Dry and cool weather sticks around though the weekend. Next week starts off in the lower to middle 70s, dry conditions also start the week off. We are already watching our next system that looks to come in later next week.

TODAY – Cloudy. High near 56°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 46°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 60°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 67°

MON: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 73°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 75°

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 53° High: 78° 20%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 61° High: 76° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76°

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts. Seas 4-6 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.