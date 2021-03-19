Advertisement

Cooler heading into the weekend

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS  – Today will be cooler behind yesterdays severe weather, high temperatures today will only make it into the lower to middle 50s for most areas. Dry and cool weather sticks around though the weekend. Next week starts off in the lower to middle 70s, dry conditions also start the week off. We are already watching our next system that looks to come in later next week.

TODAY – Cloudy. High near 56°.  Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 46°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 60°.  Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 43° High: 67°

MON: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 73°

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 49° High: 75°

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain.  Low: 53° High: 78° 20%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 61° High: 76° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76°

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts.  Seas 4-6 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Troy student arrested for manslaughter following fatal car accident
VAERS is a data surveillance system
VAERS data on COVID vaccines misinterpreted, no deaths tied to vaccines
Dothan Storm Damage - Drone Video from Viewer
See Storm Damage in Dothan from a drone’s-eye view
A downed tree is seen with an ambulance on standby following an apparent tornado in Dothan on...
Highlands neighborhood in Dothan hit by apparent tornado
Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins booking photo.
Dothan man cleared of murdering radio personality’s brother

Latest News

We'll see more in the way of sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to warm into...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, March 19, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Gradual Warming Trend This Weekend
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-19
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-19
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 18, 2021