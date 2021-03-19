Advertisement

City of Ozark introduces new Entertainment District

By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Council’s most recent meeting ended with the approval of the new Entertainment District. Businesses along the downtown square will now be able to supply their alcohol beverages during events. This is a change from past years where one vendor would be brought in for only Crawdad Festival to supply alcohol.

The city along with these businesses will both benefit from this change.

“this will give them the opportunity to sell and bring more people into their business which will also dump more sales tax into the city,” said Mark Blankenship – City of Ozark Mayor.

These changes will take affect for all events here on out including the Crawdad Festival.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Troy student arrested for manslaughter following fatal car accident
VAERS is a data surveillance system
VAERS data on COVID vaccines misinterpreted, no deaths tied to vaccines
Dothan Storm Damage - Drone Video from Viewer
See Storm Damage in Dothan from a drone’s-eye view
A downed tree is seen with an ambulance on standby following an apparent tornado in Dothan on...
Highlands neighborhood in Dothan hit by apparent tornado
Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins booking photo.
Dothan man cleared of murdering radio personality’s brother

Latest News

We'll see more in the way of sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to warm into...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, March 19, 2021
This photo was taken on the West side of Dothan on Friday, March 19, 2021.
NWS surveys the Wiregrass after Thursday’s storms
NWS surveys the Wiregrass after Thursday’s storms
NWS surveys Wiregrass area after Thursday's storm - WTVY News 4 at Five
WTVY Wx Logo
Gradual Warming Trend This Weekend
Troy University
Troy University officials provide update on summer, fall semesters under pandemic