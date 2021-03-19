City of Ozark introduces new Entertainment District

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Council’s most recent meeting ended with the approval of the new Entertainment District. Businesses along the downtown square will now be able to supply their alcohol beverages during events. This is a change from past years where one vendor would be brought in for only Crawdad Festival to supply alcohol.

The city along with these businesses will both benefit from this change.

“this will give them the opportunity to sell and bring more people into their business which will also dump more sales tax into the city,” said Mark Blankenship – City of Ozark Mayor.

These changes will take affect for all events here on out including the Crawdad Festival.

