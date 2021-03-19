Advertisement

“Aware Fair on the Square” searching for organizations and vendors

By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In honor of children mental health awareness day in May, the first ever “Aware Fair on the Square” has been planned to take place in the City of Ozark.

This event is to bring awareness to the organizations and resources that the Wiregrass has for families and it is an event that cannot go on alone.

“We are still looking for organizations that want to represent come out and represent show who they are it could be anywhere from mental health awareness to community needs just things that you would want your community members to know,” said Laura Bruce - Mental Health Services Coordinator.

Vendors or organizations that would like to participate are asked to contact Laura Bruce before April 20th to receive the registration form. To contact you can email at laura.bruce@ozarkcityschools.net or call 334-774-5197 ex: 3503.

The “Aware Fair on the Square” will be held Saturday May 8th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Troy student arrested for manslaughter following fatal car accident
VAERS is a data surveillance system
VAERS data on COVID vaccines misinterpreted, no deaths tied to vaccines
Dothan Storm Damage - Drone Video from Viewer
See Storm Damage in Dothan from a drone’s-eye view
A downed tree is seen with an ambulance on standby following an apparent tornado in Dothan on...
Highlands neighborhood in Dothan hit by apparent tornado
Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins booking photo.
Dothan man cleared of murdering radio personality’s brother

Latest News

We'll see more in the way of sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to warm into...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, March 19, 2021
This photo was taken on the West side of Dothan on Friday, March 19, 2021.
NWS surveys the Wiregrass after Thursday’s storms
NWS surveys the Wiregrass after Thursday’s storms
NWS surveys Wiregrass area after Thursday's storm - WTVY News 4 at Five
WTVY Wx Logo
Gradual Warming Trend This Weekend
Troy University
Troy University officials provide update on summer, fall semesters under pandemic