“Aware Fair on the Square” searching for organizations and vendors

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In honor of children mental health awareness day in May, the first ever “Aware Fair on the Square” has been planned to take place in the City of Ozark.

This event is to bring awareness to the organizations and resources that the Wiregrass has for families and it is an event that cannot go on alone.

“We are still looking for organizations that want to represent come out and represent show who they are it could be anywhere from mental health awareness to community needs just things that you would want your community members to know,” said Laura Bruce - Mental Health Services Coordinator.

Vendors or organizations that would like to participate are asked to contact Laura Bruce before April 20th to receive the registration form. To contact you can email at laura.bruce@ozarkcityschools.net or call 334-774-5197 ex: 3503.

The “Aware Fair on the Square” will be held Saturday May 8th.

