Wiregrass suffers from storm damage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A massive storm made its way through the Wiregrass area early Thursday morning,

People in this community have been picking up pieces of debris all day that was left behind from the storm, trying to put the neighborhood back in one piece.

Dothan Fire Department and Dothan Police Department have also been out all day checking on people and cleaning up debris.

News 4 has been warning the area about this storm for days so they can get prepared. The storm came through pretty quick this morning, Dothan Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah said it began at about 4:00 a.m.

There was damage in the Highlands neighborhood in Dothan, specifically on Royal Parkway. There was also damage on the West side of the county in the Bay Springs area and in the Ashford area.

Judah said this is just the beginning of severe weather season, hurricane season has been moved up from June to now May and he wants people to be prepare now.

“We can expect more of this,” Judah said. “Please go ahead, put your plans together, talk to your family, your business, get a weather radio, pay attention to the news, these storms come through and they mean business as you can tell.”

Judah said there have been no fatalities reported from this storm in our area.

However, some houses may take some time to get back to the way they were before.

Judah said if anyone needs access to resources they would be happy to help.

