Trojan Day set for Saturday, March 20th at Troy University

The event allows prospective students to tour campus and meet with faculty and staff.
By Amya Mitchell, Student Journalist, TROY Today
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT
TROY, Ala. (TROY TODAY) - Troy University will host Trojan Day, a preview day for prospective students and their families to visit campus and learn more about TROY, on Saturday, March 20.

“We host Trojan Day twice a year, in the fall and spring, and students are able to learn about admissions, explore campus and meet with academic departments and student organizations,” Emily Durden, the Coordinator for Campus Experiences, said.

Trojan Day will begin with an admissions presentation in the Trojan Arena, followed by a departmental and organizational browse session on the Quad.

The day will end with a “Hot Spot” self-guided tour.

“Any prospective TROY student is invited to come,” Durden said. “You can register at any time, but if students register later than noon on Friday, they should refer to the Trojan Day website for parking details and an itinerary.”

Visitors can sign up by visiting troy.edu/trojanday and selecting “Register Now.”

