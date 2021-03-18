Ozark-Dale County Economic Development President annouced

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new face is welcomed to the Ozark-Dale County community. As the Economic Development president position has been filled.

“We want somebody that really loves and cares about our area and is here for the long haul and we don’t want to be going through this process in three or four years and I’ve said over and over we can teach people economic development a lot easier than we can teach them to love Ozark and Dale County,” said Mark Blankenship – City of Ozark Mayor.

They found just that. Holle Smith is the owner of a dance center in Ozark and a native to the community.

“I’ve been here for quite some time. I’ve gained a true love for the Ozark and dale county area. I have two children in the school system here and I’ve invested interest in growing this community and making it a great place for them to live and for others to grow here,” said Holle Smith – Ozark-Dale County Economic Development President.

While this position will be much different than her previous, she is excited for her new journey.

“I think it is important living here and having that vested interest in our community i think that’s what is going to set me apart maybe from previous people who have been in this position I think being able to say that I live here and love it and I know about it and the climate maybe I don’t know as much about the job and maybe don’t have as much experience but I think I have the connections and the enthusiasm to make a difference,” said Smith.

Smith already has some goals for herself to hit the ground running.

“In the short range I would just like to boost the morale among our citizens and get them excited about Ozark and excited about the future prosperity and as we go further I’d like to entice some larger businesses which in return will create a better life for those of us who live here we can create more revenue which in return can create more housing and opportunities,” said Smith.

Smith also told me while some may look at her as not having enough experience, sometimes those who have that on paper may not fully understand the climate or expectations of the area they are working in.

Holle is currently working through all of the training required and city officials are ready and excited for her to be apart of the team.

