NOAA satellite captures lightning from Wednesday storm outbreak

(NBC) - A NOAA satellite shares a beyond bird’s eye view of severe storms pushing across the South on Wednesday.

Those bright flashes you see are lightning strikes, a lot of them.

They include in-cloud, cloud-to-cloud, and cloud-to ground strikes, all tracked by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s ‘Geostationary Lightning Mapper’.

The GLM, as it’s called, flies in geostationary orbit, about 22,000 miles above Earth’s equator.

Copyright 2021 NBC News. All rights reserved.

###

