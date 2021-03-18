Advertisement

Man arrested outside vice president’s official residence had rifle

A Texas man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday.
A Texas man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Police arrested a Texas man outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Authorities said officers were responding to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin from Texas.

The U.S. Secret Service detained 31-year-old Paul Murray of San Antonio. Authorities said a rifle and ammunition were found in his vehicle.

He’s charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The Secret Service said none of the agency’s protectees were at the residence at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Troy student arrested for manslaughter following fatal car accident
VAERS is a data surveillance system
VAERS data on COVID vaccines misinterpreted, no deaths tied to vaccines
Dothan Storm Damage - Drone Video from Viewer
See Storm Damage in Dothan from a drone’s-eye view
A downed tree is seen with an ambulance on standby following an apparent tornado in Dothan on...
Highlands neighborhood in Dothan hit by apparent tornado
Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins booking photo.
Dothan man cleared of murdering radio personality’s brother

Latest News

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain