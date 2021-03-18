Advertisement

Dates, locations set for Alabama National Guard COVID-19 vaccination clinics

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus(Source: AP)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The locations of the Alabama National Guard’s mobile vaccination clinics are being announced, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

The clinics will be held in 24 rural counties and will start on March 23 with teams rotating through each county. The clinics will be held as follows:

Rural Mobile Vaccination Clinics: Week One

*Due to the nature of the mission, there will likely be adjustments made. Should any locations change, the ADPH and partnering agencies will provide any updates.

March 23: Covington & Sumter Counties

  • Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420 (Covington)
  • UWA Football Parking Lot (Sumter)

March 24: Coffee & Greene Counties

  • Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330 (Coffee)
  • Abandoned Airport: 435 Airport Road, Eutaw, AL 35462 (Greene)

March 25: Dale & Hale Counties

  • Ozark Civic Center: 320 East College Street, Ozark, AL 36360 (Dale)
  • Moundville Ball Park: Industrial Drive, Moundville, AL (Hale)

March 26: Henry & Perry Counties

  • Calvary Baptist Church: 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310 (Henry)
  • Marion Military Institute (Perry)

Rural Mobile Vaccination Clinics: Week Two

March 30: Dallas & Lowndes Counties

  • Bloch Park: 108 Dallas Avenue, Selma, AL 36701 (Dallas)
  • Old National Guard Armory: 5 Gilmer Hills Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36032 (Lowndes)

March 31: Bullock & Choctaw Counties

  • Union Springs Elementary School: 211 Conecuh Avenue West, Union Springs, AL 36089 (Bullock)
  • Heritage Church of God: 161 Main Street, Gilbertown, AL 36908 (Choctaw)

April 1: Macon & Marengo Counties

  • ALNG Armory: 1101 Chappie James Avenue, Tuskegee, AL 36083 (Macon)
  • Old ALNG Armory Maintenance Shop: 2420 Alabama Highway 28 East, Linden, AL 36748 (Marengo)

April 2: Russell & Wilcox Counties

  • Chattahoochee Valley CC: 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL 36869 (Russell)
  • Wilcox Central High School: 1310 T.L. Threadgill Road, Camden, AL 36726 (Wilcox)

Rural Mobile Vaccination Clinics: Week Three

April 6: Butler & Conecuh Counties

  • Southside Baptist Church: 211 King Street, Greenville, AL 36037 (Butler)
  • Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401 (Conecuh)

April 7: Crenshaw & Monroe Counties

  • Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049 (Crenshaw)
  • Monroe County High School: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460 (Monroe)

April 8: Clarke & Pike Counties

  • SP Hudson Park: 115 Park Street, Grove Hill, AL 36451 (Clarke)
  • Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079 (Pike)

April 9: Barbour & Washington Counties

  • Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027 (Barbour)
  • 111 River Road (Just off Hwy. 43), McIntosh, AL 36553 (Washington)

All rural mobile vaccination clinics will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to all eligible Alabamians, free of charge.

While these distribution efforts are ongoing, the ADPH will provide all of the up-to-date details, including the specific clinic sites and other logistic information on their website. In the instance of severe weather and other similar circumstances, ADPH and partnering agencies will provide any and all updates.

At this time, appointments are not required. Individuals are asked to wear a mask.

“Being from rural Alabama myself, ensuring folks in those counties have an easy way to get their COVID-19 vaccine is important to me. I am proud that our guardsmen stand willing to help our great state in any way, especially as we look to put this virus in our rearview mirror,” Gov. Ivey said. “I encourage everyone eligible to take advantage of this great resource, and please remain patient as we continue working to get our hands on as many doses as we are able from the federal government. Be sure to help get the word out to your family, friends and neighbors!”

The ALNG is capable of fielding two mobile vaccination teams with a capacity of at least 1,000 vaccinations per site, per day (Tuesday - Friday), for a total of 8,000 doses each week. The Alabama Department of Public Health, local emergency management officials and law enforcement will also provide support.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Troy student arrested for manslaughter following fatal car accident
VAERS is a data surveillance system
VAERS data on COVID vaccines misinterpreted, no deaths tied to vaccines
Dothan Storm Damage - Drone Video from Viewer
See Storm Damage in Dothan from a drone’s-eye view
A downed tree is seen with an ambulance on standby following an apparent tornado in Dothan on...
Highlands neighborhood in Dothan hit by apparent tornado
Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins booking photo.
Dothan man cleared of murdering radio personality’s brother

Latest News

We'll see more in the way of sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to warm into...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, March 19, 2021
This photo was taken on the West side of Dothan on Friday, March 19, 2021.
NWS surveys the Wiregrass after Thursday’s storms
NWS surveys the Wiregrass after Thursday’s storms
NWS surveys Wiregrass area after Thursday's storm - WTVY News 4 at Five
WTVY Wx Logo
Gradual Warming Trend This Weekend
Troy University
Troy University officials provide update on summer, fall semesters under pandemic