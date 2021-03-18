Advertisement

Clouds & Cooler Air Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Clouds return overnight as much cooler air moves into the Wiregrass. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover Friday with temperatures stuck in the 50s, with quite a few clouds again on Saturday. Some extra sun will come back out on Sunday as we begin a warm-up.

TONIGHT – Clouds return, cooler. Low near 46°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy & cool. High near 56°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 46°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 60° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 67° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 73° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 75° 10%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 78° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 76° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

