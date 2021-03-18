City of Dothan: Business Licenses required for any storm damage repair work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As a precaution to the severe weather damages that impacted parts of Dothan early Thursday morning, The City Planning Department is reminding residents that contractors hired to make storm damage repairs must have a City of Dothan business license.

In a press release to media on Thursday, the Community Relations Office for the City of Dothan said that the requirement of a business license ensures that the contractor has insurance, is bonded, and has met all city and state requirements.

In order to verify whether or not a contractor has a valid City of Dothan business license, contact the Business License Division at 334-615-3166.

Specifications:

Tree cutters are required to obtain a permit before cutting trees or limbs on any

property.

The Planning Department says that These permits are issued to licensed tree cutters only.

Tree cutter licenses are available to be issued over the phone by calling 334-615-3166 .

Homeowners are not required to obtain a tree cutting permit as long as doing the work themselves.

Other types of work requiring permits in Dothan:

Permits are required for roofing, electrical, and other repairs.

Permits may ONLY be issued to a licensed contractor or the property owner IF the owner is doing the work themselves.

To verify whether a permit is required or to inquire about obtaining a permit, you will need to contact Permits and Inspections at 334-615-4450 .

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.