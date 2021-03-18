Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta for victory lap on COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The President and top White House leaders are crisscrossing the country to sell the American Rescue Plan to the public. The nearly two-trillion dollar Covid-19 relief bill was recently signed into law and the White House is emphasizing that direct aid is going to communities in need, right now.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to depart for Georgia Friday – touting the recently signed Covid-19 relief bill. It continues a series of events in swing states to highlight elements of the emergency relief bill.

With the American Rescue Plan signed into law, Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff say most Georgia families will benefit from thousands of dollars in new stimulus checks and expanded child tax credits.

“It’s been a long haul for the people of Georgia,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). “The good news is that relief is around the corner. Help is on the way.”

Georgia’s new Democratic Senators played a key role in shaping this plan, which includes funds for reopening schools, debt relief for farmers of color and eight billion dollars in direct relief for the state.

“Georgia stood up for the sake of the whole country, but a lot of aid is coming to Georgia and I’m so proud of what we were able to accomplish together,” said Warnock.

Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, said this deal would not have been possible without the people of Georgia electing Ossoff and Warnock in the Peach State to flip the balance of power in the chamber to the Democrats.

Democrats promised big, bold COVID relief.



And we delivered.



Thank you to @SenatorWarnock, @SenOssoff, and the people of Georgia for making this possible. #AmericanRescuePlan pic.twitter.com/Uo7GfCnA69 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 12, 2021

But Georgia Republicans, including Governor Brian Kemp, criticized the bill as deeply flawed and partisan. Not one Republican in Congress voted for the plan.

“A lot of this bill has nothing to do with Covid and I think the administration feels like they got to come down and sell this,” said Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.).

Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Alana Austin interviewed Kemp via Zoom. He blasted the plan’s funding formula, which he argues rewards states that - in his view - are poorly managed.

“There are good things in there. But there’s also blue-state bailout to help states like New York, California and Illinois at the expense of Georgia taxpayers,” said Kemp.

With chatter about midterm elections already underway, the President also visited Pennsylvania this week, with a trip planned for Ohio on Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris also spent time in Denver this week.

Ossoff’s office confirmed that he will be with the president and vice president in Atlanta this Friday.

