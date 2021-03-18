Better weather ahead for the weekend

SYNOPSIS – Drying out as we head into the afternoon hours today, after what was a very active morning. Temperatures will make it up into the middle to upper 70s for afternoon highs. Heading into the weekend we cool things back down into the 60s for highs, but we stay dry to start the next work week. A chance of rain looks possible moving towards the middle of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 76°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds W at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 60°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 62°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 69°

MON: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 73°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78°

WED: Partly cloudy chance of a shower. Low: 56° High: 78° 20%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 81°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY –Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 foot.

