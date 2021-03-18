Abducted Calif. 2-year-old found safe; Amber Alert canceled

OAKLAND, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol on Thursday for an abducted 2-year-old boy has been canceled after he was found safe.

Michael Hamilton, 2, was taken on Tuesday.

Early Thursday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department tweeted a picture of an officer holding Michael, with the message: “Michael Hamilton has been safely located. Thank you to our media and law enforcement partners.”

The suspect, a Black woman last seen in a black coat and leggings, was last seen driving a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914.

During a news conference Thursday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said Michael had been dropped off at a police substation Thursday morning, and that he was “completely healthy.”

“Investigators are still working on the exact details of who dropped Michael off,” Armstrong said.

The 2021 black Nissan Versa has not yet been located, Oakland Deputy Chief Drennon Lindsey said during the news conference.

Lindsey said police had received a call late Wednesday night from Michael’s guardian, “indicating that an aunt and an aunt’s friend had kidnapped the child.”

No arrests have been made so far, Armstrong said.

