When should you take cover during a tornado threat?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An important part of severe weather preparedness is getting your family to your safe place in a timely manner before it’s too late.

Knowing when it’s the best time to take cover is also important.

Chris Tate with the Jefferson County EMA says the time to head to your safe place depends on where your safe place is, your home or community shelter.

Tate said having multiple ways to get weather alerts is key to knowing when to get to your safe place. You’re going to be listening out for tornado watches and warnings; each determines when it’s time to move.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado in your area.

A tornado warning means a tornado is believed to be or confirmed to be on the ground in your area.

If your safe place is in your home, Tate said you can wait as late as a tornado warning. But, if you must leave your home and head to a community shelter, you want to head there as soon as a tornado watch is announced.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a bad history of people trying to drive to a shelter location when a warning is issued, and they perish because they got caught in the middle of it,” said Tate.

In case you lose power, a weather radio can come in handy along with the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

It’s important to have multiple forms of communication.