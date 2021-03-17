The Wiregrass Horse Rescue and Sanctuary giving horses a safe place to land

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Animal abuse cases may not always apply to a dog or cat. They can apply to many animals, horses being one.

“There’s a lot of people that come across horses and say oh they’re beautiful I’d love to have a horse and a lot of times it is they really don’t know what goes into having a horse,” said Lori Woodham – Director and Founded of Wiregrass Horse Rescue and Sanctuary

With cases like this, The Wiregrass Horse Rescue and Sanctuary will go in and assist in educating individuals on owning their horse. But in other cases it’s a neglect or cruelty case.

“This is Smokey. Smokey is a Black Tennessee Walker and Smokey and his partner Bandit were found by the henry county police department several year ago and some hunters were out in October doing some deer hunting and came across two horses that were tied to a tree,” said Woodham.

Which is why they are so passionate about their mission.

“Our mission here is to provide a safe place for horses that have been neglected or abused and let them have a safe place to land we rehab them with vet care farrier care and once they are finishing rehabbing, we send them to a trainer and then hopefully find them a good home,” said Woodham.

What is most important is getting these horses the help they need. Which is where their partnership with local police and sheriffs departments come in.

“We’re able to provide them a place where they can go in and they can help these animals because they know they have somewhere for them to go previously they did not have anything like this so when they went in to investigate livestock animal cruelty there really wasn’t a place for them to go,” said Woodham.

These partnerships are always ways to help educate the departments on what to look for and how the rescue can help the community.

And just like most, Wiregrass Horse Rescue and Sanctuary has been affected by COVID-19. They are looking for donations to help with the horses in their care. If you would be interested in adopting one of their horses or donating you can visit their Facebook page or website.

