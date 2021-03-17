Advertisement

Stormy day across the south

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS  – Another warm day today ahead of a powerful system that will spark severe weather across the south today and tomorrow. Here in the Wiregrass our best chance of seeing severe weather will be Thursday morning roughly from 4-9 am. Isolated tornados and gusty winds are possible. Cooling off and drying out for the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy isolated showers and storms. High near 83°.  Winds S at 10-15 mph. 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy strong to severe storms. Low near 66°. Winds S at 10-20 mph 100%

TOMORROW– Rain ends early, then clearing out. High near 78°.  Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 62°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 64°

SUN: Sunny.  Low: 43° High: 69°

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 73°

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 53° High: 75°

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 56° High: 78°

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 81°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts.  Seas 2-4 foot.

