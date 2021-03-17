Stormy day across the south
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Another warm day today ahead of a powerful system that will spark severe weather across the south today and tomorrow. Here in the Wiregrass our best chance of seeing severe weather will be Thursday morning roughly from 4-9 am. Isolated tornados and gusty winds are possible. Cooling off and drying out for the weekend.
TODAY – Partly cloudy isolated showers and storms. High near 83°. Winds S at 10-15 mph. 20%
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy strong to severe storms. Low near 66°. Winds S at 10-20 mph 100%
TOMORROW– Rain ends early, then clearing out. High near 78°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 62°
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 64°
SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 69°
MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 73°
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 75°
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 78°
THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 81°
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts. Seas 2-4 foot.
