Seed library launches at Dothan’s main library

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Books aren’t the only thing you can borrow from Dothan Houston County Library System branches.

You can now check out seeds too.

The system joins a shortlist of Alabama public libraries to offer a seed library.

The seed library is a collection of herbs, fruit, and vegetable seeds that can be borrowed during planting season to grow at home.

Borrowers are encouraged to save, return, or donate some seeds back to the library to help build the collection.

The goal is to create a local seed stock that is better acclimated to our climate.

You can borrow up to five packets per visit and unlike books, you don’t need a library card to borrow seeds.

At this time, seeds are only available at the main branch.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.