Advertisement

Seed library launches at Dothan’s main library

By Ashley Brown
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Books aren’t the only thing you can borrow from Dothan Houston County Library System branches.

You can now check out seeds too.

The system joins a shortlist of Alabama public libraries to offer a seed library.

The seed library is a collection of herbs, fruit, and vegetable seeds that can be borrowed during planting season to grow at home.

Borrowers are encouraged to save, return, or donate some seeds back to the library to help build the collection.

The goal is to create a local seed stock that is better acclimated to our climate.

You can borrow up to five packets per visit and unlike books, you don’t need a library card to borrow seeds.

At this time, seeds are only available at the main branch.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey Issues State of Emergency
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
EMA Director Chris Judah has violated employment agreement
Wendy Labaron
Manslaughter charge filed in Coffee County death investigation
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Jordan Kinney looking over Wildcat Stadium
Enterprise going through with turf installation despite concerns for graduation

Latest News

You can stop by the main library branch to check out seeds.
DHCLS seed library launches
Alabama's average gas price hit $2.60.
Gas prices rise
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-17
Stormy day across the south
Wiregrass Horse Rescue and Sanctuary
The Wiregrass Horse Rescue and Sanctuary giving horses a safe place to land