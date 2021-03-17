Protecting your home and car from severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most of Alabama is under a heightened risk of severe weather, and that could pose a threat to your home and car.

That risk of severe weather could bring hail to our area causing major damage to your property.

Michael O’Neal with State Farm Insurance said unfortunately, there’s not much your can do to protect your home from hail ahead of time, but you can protect your vehicle and other belongings.

O’Neal recommends covered parking for your car, preferably a closed garage, but he said if that isn’t an option, you’ll want to park as close to a building as possible.

He said that could act as a shield, depending on which direction the wind is blowing.

He said you could try covering your vehicle with some sort of tarp or cloth, but that may not do much to stop large-sized hail.

O’Neal suggests bringing in potted plants, grills, toys, bikes and other valuables that can fit indoors or even under a porch or awning.

And you may want to get a contractor to take a look at your roof after the storm is over.

“I would recommend calling a roofer to come check your damage prior to calling your insurance company. If it turns out you don’t have any damage, or you don’t have much damage, you don’t really want to put a claim on your record for that and you can have a roofer go ahead and tell you so you know what you’re dealing with before you call the insurance company,” O’Neal explained.

He said it’s okay to reach out to your insurance agent, but you don’t want to file a claim until you know exactly what damage you’re dealing with.

O’Neal said you’ll also want to make sure your pets have a safe place to be.

If they’re outdoor pets, they will need sturdy shelter to protect them as well.

