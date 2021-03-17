McKnight steps down as Samson girls basketball coach

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - After nine seasons at the helm of the Samson girls basketball team, Chad McKnight confirms to News 4 that he is stepping down as the Tigers head coach.

McKnight has had as good of a career at Samson as one could ask for, leading the tigers to eight area championships, four final four berths (including this season), and two state titles back in 2016 and 2018.

During his tenure at Samson, McKnight put together a record of 239-45.

McKnight says he still plans to teach PE and assist with the Samson football team.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.