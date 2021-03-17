Keeping your family safe during severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service said conditions for a severe weather event are coming together for most of Alabama.

Weather experts have been warning us about the potential for tornadoes with this weather event, and that’s why the Jefferson County EMA wants everyone to have a plan ready now in the event of an emergency.

It said the best place to be during a tornado is inside, preferably on the lowest level, like in a basement.

But if you don’t have access to a basement, the Jefferson County EMA recommends going to the center of the innermost room in your home, like a closet, a bathroom or an interior hallway.

Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside and be sure to protect your head and neck.

Pack a “go” bag with a change of clothing, extra shoes, socks, a flashlight, and batteries.

Wearing a helmet is also a good idea.

"Protect your body with soft items to…you know…you protect from debris and the impact of a tornado. You wear a helmet. If you don’t have a helmet, you can always use a pot…like…people laugh when they hear that, but there are items within your home that most people do own if you don’t want to go out and purchase more items to protect yourself,” explained Emergency Management Officer for the Jefferson County EMA, Melissa Sizemore.

She added that if you live in an apartment, you’ll also want to go to a small interior room, like a bathroom or closet.

Sizemore also recommended getting to know your neighbors, especially the ones on lower levels.

And one more thing - if the Do Not Disturb function is enabled on your mobile devices, turn it off so you can hear those alerts.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.