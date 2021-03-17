Advertisement

Dothan downs Enterprise in softball; NMA picks up win over HA in baseball

By Justin McNelley
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves scored five runs in the 6th inning to down rival Enterprise 9-3 on the softball diamond Tuesday.

Across town, the Northside Methodist Knights won a 10-9 thriller over Houston Academy in extra innings. Justice Hallman deliver the game-winner double in the 8th.

