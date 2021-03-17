ALEA: Driver’s license office closures, delayed hours ahead of severe weather threat (UPDATED)

PRESS RELEASE (WTVY) - UPDATED:

Please refer to additional closures listed:

Oneonta Office located in the Blount County Courthouse

Clanton Office located in the Chilton County Courthouse

Cullman Office located in the Cullman County Courthouse

Pelham and Columbiana Offices in Shelby County (Closed at 2 p.m.)

Prattville Office in Autauga County (Closed at 2 p.m.)

Tuskegee Office in Macon County (Closed at 2 p.m.)

The following ALEA Driver License Offices closed at noon today due to inclement weather:

Jasper Office located in the Walker County Courthouse

Scottsboro Office located in the Jackson County Courthouse

Pell City Office located in the St. Clair County Courthouse

Bessemer Office located in the Jefferson County Courthouse

Selma Office located in the Dallas County Courthouse

Hayneville Office in Lowndes County

Talladega Office located in the Talladega County Courthouse

Butler Office located in the Choctaw County Courthouse (Closing at 12:30 p.m.)

Redstone Arsenal Office in Madison County

Carrollton Office located in the Pickens County Courthouse

The following Driver License Offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, due to inclement weather:

Pell City Office located in the St. Clair County Courthouse

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

