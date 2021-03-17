Advertisement

ALEA: Driver’s license office closures, delayed hours ahead of severe weather threat (UPDATED)

ALEA announcing driver's license office closures, delays ahead of severe weather
By Hanna Rizzi
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT
PRESS RELEASE (WTVY) - UPDATED:

Please refer to additional closures listed:

  • Oneonta Office located in the Blount County Courthouse
  • Clanton Office located in the Chilton County Courthouse
  • Cullman Office located in the Cullman County Courthouse
  • Pelham and Columbiana Offices in Shelby County (Closed at 2 p.m.)
  • Prattville Office in Autauga County (Closed at 2 p.m.)
  • Tuskegee Office in Macon County (Closed at 2 p.m.)

The following ALEA Driver License Offices closed at noon today due to inclement weather:

  • Jasper Office located in the Walker County Courthouse
  • Scottsboro Office located in the Jackson County Courthouse
  • Pell City Office located in the St. Clair County Courthouse
  • Bessemer Office located in the Jefferson County Courthouse
  • Selma Office located in the Dallas County Courthouse
  • Hayneville Office in Lowndes County
  • Talladega Office located in the Talladega County Courthouse
  • Butler Office located in the Choctaw County Courthouse (Closing at 12:30 p.m.)
  • Redstone Arsenal Office in Madison County
  • Carrollton Office located in the Pickens County Courthouse

The following Driver License Offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, due to inclement weather:

  • Pell City Office located in the St. Clair County Courthouse

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

###

