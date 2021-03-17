Advertisement

3 Alabama lawmakers now positive for COVID-19

Alabama State Legislature 2021 Session
Alabama State Legislature 2021 Session(Source: WSFA)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT
By WSFA Staff | March 16, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 7:06 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A third member of the Alabama House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19, according to House speaker Mac McCutcheon and House spokesman Clay Redden.

McCutcheon said Reps. Wes Allen,, Tommy Hanes and Ritchie Whorton have tested positive.

The news comes even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in Alabama and around the country, though the pandemic is certainly not over.

From the House floor Tuesday afternoon, the speaker urged legislators to be cautious telling them to “make sure you are vigilant. Make sure you to try keep your social distancing,” and adding “through this week, please by mindful of that. This virus is real.”

Alabama’s 105 House members have been observing social distancing guidelines and wearing masks during the regular session.

Members are tested regularly before entering the state house.

The speaker said each of the members is resting at home with flu-like symptoms and a headache. The Alabama Department of Public Health, meanwhile, is conducting contact tracing to determine if others need to quarantine.

