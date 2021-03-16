Why are gas prices climbing?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Prices have gone up pretty fast and furious over the last three months or so,” says Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan.

For the first time since 2018, Alabama’s gas price average has hit $2.60.

The biggest issue is that oil companies have not recovered to their pre-pandemic levels.

“Oil companies last year lost billions of dollars, they shut down wells, they laid off people. It takes many months for them to start the road to recovery and that’s why we are in this predicament,” says DeHaan.

The current operating US rig count is still 50% lower than it was a year ago.

Adding that with stimulus payments, fewer restrictions from governments, and people ready to hit the road after being shut-in for months, the gas supply is slacking behind its demand.

“That’s creating a perfect storm for an incredible amount of demand this summer, says DeHaan.

The best chance of surviving this storm is for oil production to pick up.

OPEC (The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) last week when the chance to increase production did not do so. That’s problematic when a cartel that controls a third of the world’s is not increasing output that is going to be another thorn in our side this summer,” says DeHaan.

DeHaan is hopeful that Alabama’s average won’t reach $3, but the national average is just a quarter away from that mark.

“The worst case, Alabama may go briefly over $3 and it wouldn’t be very high in the 3 range but we could see some summer prices that we haven’t seen since 2014,” says DeHaan.

To save some money, Dehaan recommends using apps like Gas Buddy to find the lowest gas price near you before filling up.

