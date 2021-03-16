Advertisement

Why are gas prices climbing?

Gas prices across the nation are climbing.
Gas prices across the nation are climbing.(WTVY)
By Ashley Brown
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Prices have gone up pretty fast and furious over the last three months or so,” says Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan.

For the first time since 2018, Alabama’s gas price average has hit $2.60.

The biggest issue is that oil companies have not recovered to their pre-pandemic levels.

“Oil companies last year lost billions of dollars, they shut down wells, they laid off people. It takes many months for them to start the road to recovery and that’s why we are in this predicament,” says DeHaan.

The current operating US rig count is still 50% lower than it was a year ago.

Adding that with stimulus payments, fewer restrictions from governments, and people ready to hit the road after being shut-in for months, the gas supply is slacking behind its demand.

“That’s creating a perfect storm for an incredible amount of demand this summer, says DeHaan.

The best chance of surviving this storm is for oil production to pick up.

OPEC (The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) last week when the chance to increase production did not do so. That’s problematic when a cartel that controls a third of the world’s is not increasing output that is going to be another thorn in our side this summer,” says DeHaan.

DeHaan is hopeful that Alabama’s average won’t reach $3, but the national average is just a quarter away from that mark.

“The worst case, Alabama may go briefly over $3 and it wouldn’t be very high in the 3 range but we could see some summer prices that we haven’t seen since 2014,” says DeHaan.

To save some money, Dehaan recommends using apps like Gas Buddy to find the lowest gas price near you before filling up.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
EMA Director Chris Judah has violated employment agreement
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Dothan will write $250,000 check to settle police shooting lawsuit
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
Jordan Kinney looking over Wildcat Stadium
Enterprise going through with turf installation despite concerns for graduation

Latest News

West Virginia Auditors Office helps local governments
SE Health is ready for phase 1C of the vaccine rollout
Wendy Labaron
Manslaughter charge filed in Coffee County death investigation
Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey Issues State of Emergency
WTVY Wx Logo
Stormy Weather Is In Sight