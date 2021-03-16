Advertisement

Troy to face Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament

Troy wins Sun Belt Conference title
Troy wins Sun Belt Conference title(Troy University Athletics)
By Justin McNelley
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time since 2017, the Troy women’s basketball team is headed to The Big Dance.

The Trojans earned the 15-seed in the Mercado Region of the NCAA Tournament and will face the 2-seed Texas A&M in the First Round.

This will mark the first ever meeting between the two programs.

Troy enters the tournament in the middle of an 11 game win streak and fresh off the heels of a Sun Belt Championship. The Aggies, who may thought would be a 1-seed, captured the SEC Tournament Championship earlier this month.

Troy and Texas A&M will meet on Monday at 5:00 p.m.

