Advertisement

Tinder to let users run background checks on dates

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a...
For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Feeling uneasy about your future Tinder date?

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date. The online dating site is integrating the feature later this year.

Users would just need a first name and phone number or a full name to do the check.

The feature will pull a person’s criminal history by collecting public records, like arrests, reports of violence, abuse and restraining orders.

Tinder says testing of the new feature will take place in the coming months.

Match Group, Inc., Tinder’s parent company, will likely roll it out on its other platforms, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
EMA Director Chris Judah has violated employment agreement
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Dothan will write $250,000 check to settle police shooting lawsuit
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
Jordan Kinney looking over Wildcat Stadium
Enterprise going through with turf installation despite concerns for graduation

Latest News

The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
French bulldogs came in second only to Labrador retrievers — the leaders for 30 straight years...
Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election
Wallace sweeps Southern Union in doubleheader
Wallace sweeps Southern Union in doubleheader