Stormy Weather Is In Sight

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues as we track a storm system poised to move across the South. Our best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Wiregrass will be Thursday morning, roughly from 4-9 am. Isolated tornadoes and gusty winds appear possible. We’ll turn sharply cooler for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds SW-S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers and thunderstorms. High near 83°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 66°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: AM showers and thunderstorms, some severe, then PM sun. Low: 66° High: 78° 90% early

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 62° 5%

SAT: Early cloudiness, then sunshine. Low: 48° High: 64° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 69° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 73° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

