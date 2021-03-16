Advertisement

Stormy Weather Is In Sight

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues as we track a storm system poised to move across the South. Our best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Wiregrass will be Thursday morning, roughly from 4-9 am. Isolated tornadoes and gusty winds appear possible. We’ll turn sharply cooler for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 64°.  Winds SW-S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers and thunderstorms. High near 83°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 66°.  Winds S at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: AM showers and thunderstorms, some severe, then PM sun. Low: 66° High: 78° 90% early

FRI: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 48° High: 62° 5%

SAT: Early cloudiness, then sunshine. Low: 48° High: 64° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 69° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 73° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
EMA Director Chris Judah has violated employment agreement
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Dothan will write $250,000 check to settle police shooting lawsuit
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
Jordan Kinney looking over Wildcat Stadium
Enterprise going through with turf installation despite concerns for graduation

Latest News

A few isolated to scattered showers and storms will move through the Wiregrass on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, March 16, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Active Pattern Ahead
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 15, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Rain Chances To Return