Manslaughter charge filed in Coffee County death investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County woman is free on bond after being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of her husband.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in New Brockton March 2nd after a 911 call in reference to a domestic dispute. Officers found the body of 67-year-old Steven Bruce Lebaron.

Wendy Lebaron, 54, said she had shot her husband during a domestic argument. Mrs. Lebaron was taken to the hospital to get treatment for some cuts to her face.

She’s since been charged and was released on a 30-thousand dollar bond.

The case was investigated by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office for the 12th Judicial Circuit.

