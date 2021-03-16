Advertisement

Governor Ivey Issues State of Emergency

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of the potential severe weather. The state of emergency goes into effect this evening at 6:00 p.m.

“The threat for potentially dangerous weather is rising for much of Alabama tomorrow,” said Governor Ivey. “

Out of an abundance of caution, I have issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties to ensure we are ready to act in any way needed from the state level. Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event, with some of the most severe weather anticipated late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way. I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
EMA Director Chris Judah has violated employment agreement
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Dothan will write $250,000 check to settle police shooting lawsuit
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
Jordan Kinney looking over Wildcat Stadium
Enterprise going through with turf installation despite concerns for graduation

Latest News

West Virginia Auditors Office helps local governments
SE Health is ready for phase 1C of the vaccine rollout
Wendy Labaron
Manslaughter charge filed in Coffee County death investigation
Gas prices across the nation are climbing.
Why are gas prices climbing?
WTVY Wx Logo
Stormy Weather Is In Sight