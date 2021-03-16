Advertisement

Finishing touches made ahead of this weekend’s Azalea-Dogwood Festival

Annual Azalea Dogwood Festival
Annual Azalea Dogwood Festival(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are just days away from an annual spring tradition in Dothan: The Azalea-Dogwood Festival.

Dating back to 1964, the festival features a parade of corvettes along the streets of the Garden District.

Residents are invited to participate by lining the parade route, which has been marked with pink lines.

The parade starts at Riverbank & Trust, before ending on Gerard.

Some changes were made this year due to the pandemic, including the cancellation of the “Tea and Tiaras” event and the pound cake contest.

“It’s especially important this year, because I think we all need a reminder that spring is here, and we made it through a very hard year. Everyone has had a challenge of some sort. But spring is a time of renewal, of rebirth and it should be embraced and celebrated. And we have an official day to do that in Dothan,” Festival President Beth Hemby said.

The annual pageant was held this past weekend. The queens will lead the parade Sunday. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21st, with a ribbon cutting.

Money raised goes to scholarships and planting azalea gardens at the hospitals to honor front line workers.

For more information, you can visit AzaleaDogwoodFestival.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
EMA Director Chris Judah has violated employment agreement
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Dothan will write $250,000 check to settle police shooting lawsuit
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
Jordan Kinney looking over Wildcat Stadium
Enterprise going through with turf installation despite concerns for graduation

Latest News

West Virginia Auditors Office helps local governments
SE Health is ready for phase 1C of the vaccine rollout
Wendy Labaron
Manslaughter charge filed in Coffee County death investigation
Gas prices across the nation are climbing.
Why are gas prices climbing?
Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey Issues State of Emergency
WTVY Wx Logo
Stormy Weather Is In Sight