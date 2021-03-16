Finishing touches made ahead of this weekend’s Azalea-Dogwood Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are just days away from an annual spring tradition in Dothan: The Azalea-Dogwood Festival.

Dating back to 1964, the festival features a parade of corvettes along the streets of the Garden District.

Residents are invited to participate by lining the parade route, which has been marked with pink lines.

The parade starts at Riverbank & Trust, before ending on Gerard.

Some changes were made this year due to the pandemic, including the cancellation of the “Tea and Tiaras” event and the pound cake contest.

“It’s especially important this year, because I think we all need a reminder that spring is here, and we made it through a very hard year. Everyone has had a challenge of some sort. But spring is a time of renewal, of rebirth and it should be embraced and celebrated. And we have an official day to do that in Dothan,” Festival President Beth Hemby said.

The annual pageant was held this past weekend. The queens will lead the parade Sunday. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21st, with a ribbon cutting.

Money raised goes to scholarships and planting azalea gardens at the hospitals to honor front line workers.

For more information, you can visit AzaleaDogwoodFestival.com.

