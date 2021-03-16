Enterprise going through with turf installation despite concerns for graduation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Enterprise City School board decided to go forward with installing a turf field at the high school on Friday despite back lash from parents.

News 4 spoke with numerous parents Monday who are very upset with the superintendent over the decision to install turf at the high school football field.

It will be a 70-day process with graduation just 73-days away.

Seniors will more than likely not walk on their home field for the ceremony.

“It’s heartbreaking it really is,” said Melissa Trendowicz, an Enterprise High School parent.

That disappointment reaches beyond the high school seniors being affected.

“It absolutely breaks my heart, and it disgusts me the way that the school is handling the situation that they have no compassion and all they’re worried about is money,” Trendowicz added.

“It just hurts me to see her go through this heartache she’s going through,” said Richard Green, an Enterprise High School parent.

Enterprise senior Jordan Kinney created a petition on Thursday for the school system to reconsider the plans to start before graduation getting more than 2,000 signatures to date.

“I thought that maybe the seniors would sign it and their parents, but I never expected it to get as much as it has,” said Kinney.

Enterprise City Schools closed their doors March 18th of last year due to the pandemic and these high schoolers have had no normalcy since.

“It’s just been a whole lot of stuff been taken away from us so graduation means a lot more to us than I think it would normally,” Kinney continued. “It’s always been a big deal, but I think it means a lot more to graduate in our home stadium the stadium that we have been in for the past four years.”

Once the process installing the turf starts there is not any turning back.

“Seniors won’t be able to get that back. And this is one more thing if you move it, they don’t get this opportunity again.”

Leaving students and their families feeling as if they have been left in the dust.

“I’m very disappointed that you take money over these children and their feelings and the things that they have worked so hard for it disgusts me,” Trendowicz said.

“All we’re asking is that they just postpone it a little bit and let the students walk,” Green finished.

The installation will affect more than graduation.

The soccer team will also miss out on finishing their season in Wildcat Stadium.

News 4 did reach out to Enterprise City Schools for comment, but the superintendent was not in office today.

ECS Board President Rodrick Caldwell has confirmed to News 4 that contractors will be working on Saturdays in an effort to speed up the installation process.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.