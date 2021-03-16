Active Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover continues to increase across the Wiregrass, and rain chances will quickly follow behind it. Strong to severe storms will be likely late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. We’ll dry out and cool off through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

TODAY – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 78°. Winds SSW at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance north. Low near 64°. Winds S 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, slight rain chance. High near 83°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 83° 20%

THU: Showers and thunderstorms, some strong, then mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 77° 80% AM

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 66°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 64°

SUN: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 43° High: 69°

MON: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 48° High: 73°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.