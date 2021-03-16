Advertisement

3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a boy who was riding in a SUV with his mother was killed when a small plane struggling to return to a South Florida airport crashed into them on a residential street.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in Pembroke Pines.

Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez says two people on the plane also died.

The child’s mother was released from the hospital late Monday.

Rodriguez says the Beechcraft Bonanza plane had just taken off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Officials say the boy’s mother tried to free him from the car, which a neighbor said looked like it was cut in half.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
EMA Director Chris Judah has violated employment agreement
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Dothan will write $250,000 check to settle police shooting lawsuit
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Travis Tritt to perform live acoustic show June 11th at Dothan Civic Center

Latest News

Legal Talk Tuesday - Common Law Marriage
Legal Talk Tuesday: Common Law Marriage
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Moderna begins vaccine study in children younger than 12
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip returns home after treatment
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death