Advertisement

Wiregrass 211 Big Green Egg fundraiser tickets now available

Wiregrass 2-1-1
Wiregrass 2-1-1(WTVY)
By Hanna Rizzi
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the 10th consecutive year, it’s time for Wiregrass 2-1-1′s annual Green Egg grill giveaway fundraiser.

The Wiregrass 2-1-1 Program serves residents across 7 Alabama counties in the Southeast, and this fundraiser guarantees that all of the proceeds remain within the Wiregrass, and ensures that their duty to connect and service the community can continue.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 is selling tickets for $10 each or 3 for $25. (Get yours by calling 334-836-1963 or visiting //www.GiveButter.com/GreenEgg.)

One lucky person will win a genuine, LARGE Green Egg Grill/Smoker package and a large ham. That winning ticket will be drawn April 15th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Dothan at The Thirsty Pig, located at 257 South St. Andrews.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 10th annual 'Big Green Egg' fundraiser
Wiregrass 2-1-1 10th annual 'Big Green Egg' fundraiser(Wiregrass 2-1-1)

For more information about Wiregrass 2-1-1, visit www.Wiregrass211.com, our Wiregrass 2-1-1 Facebook page or call 334-836-1963.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Henderson commits to Alabama
Geneva County’s Henderson commits to Alabama
Southeast Health announces vaccine appointments for expanded eligibility groups
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Dothan will write $250,000 check to settle police shooting lawsuit
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County

Latest News

UF Health disease expert explains efficacy rates of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
UF Health disease expert explains efficacy rates of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
WTVY News 4 at Six
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
EMA Director Chris Judah has violated employment agreement
This is Alabama’s literacy mascot, Short the Squirrel, on a mission of teaching children the...
“Short the Squirrel” visits Slocomb Elementary