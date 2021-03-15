Wiregrass 211 Big Green Egg fundraiser tickets now available

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the 10th consecutive year, it’s time for Wiregrass 2-1-1′s annual Green Egg grill giveaway fundraiser.

The Wiregrass 2-1-1 Program serves residents across 7 Alabama counties in the Southeast, and this fundraiser guarantees that all of the proceeds remain within the Wiregrass, and ensures that their duty to connect and service the community can continue.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 is selling tickets for $10 each or 3 for $25. (Get yours by calling 334-836-1963 or visiting //www.GiveButter.com/GreenEgg.)

One lucky person will win a genuine, LARGE Green Egg Grill/Smoker package and a large ham. That winning ticket will be drawn April 15th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Dothan at The Thirsty Pig, located at 257 South St. Andrews.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 10th annual 'Big Green Egg' fundraiser (Wiregrass 2-1-1)

For more information about Wiregrass 2-1-1, visit www.Wiregrass211.com, our Wiregrass 2-1-1 Facebook page or call 334-836-1963.

