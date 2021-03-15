Advertisement

Why do women have more reactions to COVID vaccines?

Study: Women report worse vaccine side effects than men
Study: Women report worse vaccine side effects than men(Source: WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie, WBRC
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control shows women report more side effects from COVID-19 vaccines than men.

But why are more women having these reactions?

A top Alabama public health doctor said the data is very preliminary, but women could be having more severe reactions than men because of a difference in genetics and hormones.

The CDC said the difference in reactions to vaccines between men and women is not new. But when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, women are more likely to report side effects from the shots.

Researchers said, so far, all 19 cases of severe reactions to the Moderna vaccine were from women, and 44 of the 47 reported severe reactions to the Pfizer vaccine were also from women.

Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said that number is still very small compared to the number of vaccines administered.

“At the end of the day, women should not delay taking their COVID vaccine, just like men should not delay taking their COVID vaccine. Women and men should avail themselves to this vaccine when they are in the eligible phase and not be fearful of the side effects which are annoying, but those side effects will resolve,” Dr. Landers explained.

She added those side effects are usually mild and short-lived.

Doctors said these reactions are typically a sign that a vaccine is working.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

###

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Henderson commits to Alabama
Geneva County’s Henderson commits to Alabama
Southeast Health announces vaccine appointments for expanded eligibility groups
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Dothan will write $250,000 check to settle police shooting lawsuit
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County

Latest News

Two Alabama Department of Corrections employees are accused of assaulting an inmate an inmate...
2 ADOC employees indicted over inmate assault allegations
McRae Mill Creek bridge opens
New bridge opens Tuesday in Henry County; motorists urged to use caution
U.S. Air Force changes hair standards for women
U.S. Air Force changes hair standards for women
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: COVID-19 vaccination distribution continues to grow in Alabama as hospitalizations improve