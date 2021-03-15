Why do women have more reactions to COVID vaccines?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control shows women report more side effects from COVID-19 vaccines than men.

But why are more women having these reactions?

A top Alabama public health doctor said the data is very preliminary, but women could be having more severe reactions than men because of a difference in genetics and hormones.

The CDC said the difference in reactions to vaccines between men and women is not new. But when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, women are more likely to report side effects from the shots.

Researchers said, so far, all 19 cases of severe reactions to the Moderna vaccine were from women, and 44 of the 47 reported severe reactions to the Pfizer vaccine were also from women.

Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said that number is still very small compared to the number of vaccines administered.

“At the end of the day, women should not delay taking their COVID vaccine, just like men should not delay taking their COVID vaccine. Women and men should avail themselves to this vaccine when they are in the eligible phase and not be fearful of the side effects which are annoying, but those side effects will resolve,” Dr. Landers explained.

She added those side effects are usually mild and short-lived.

Doctors said these reactions are typically a sign that a vaccine is working.

