Advertisement

White House to launch $250 million ad campaign to fight vaccine hesitancy

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Biden administration is planning to launch a COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign in the coming weeks.

It’s aimed at Americans who are hesitant to get immunized.

A marketing executive close to the project says the government is spending $250 million.

Most of the money will be used to buy advertising on television, radio, billboards, print, and digital media.

The campaign will also include a podcast hosted by a well-known person outside of the government.

Work on the advertising project started last fall, but the Biden administration has been waiting to launch the education campaign until there was an increase in vaccine supply.

A new CNN poll shows that more than 25% of Americans don’t intend to get a COVID vaccine.

Health officials say about 80% of Americans need to be vaccinated to keep the virus from spreading.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Henderson commits to Alabama
Geneva County’s Henderson commits to Alabama
Southeast Health announces vaccine appointments for expanded eligibility groups
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
Suspect wanted in Eufaula murder apprehended in Michigan

Latest News

WTVY Live at Lunch
AAA says gas prices continue to climb in the US.
National gas price average increases 40 cents in one month
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations in a year of record diversity
Italy is facing another lockdown as the government attempts to contain a recent surge of...
Italy locks down as COVID cases rise
LIVE: Biden remarks on American Rescue Plan