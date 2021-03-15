What’s happening with leftover vaccine in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There are reports around the country of some states wasting COVID-19 vaccines. We know the shots are in high demand right now. So, what’s the situation like in Alabama?

The Alabama Department of Public Health can’t speak on the private sector but says at its clinics, no vaccines are being wasted.

Once healthcare workers open the vials, time is ticking. They have six hours to use the vaccine before it expires.

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH says there are mechanisms in place to prevent wasting vaccine. At the end of each day, some vaccine providers are calling people on waiting lists to get them vaccinated due to people missing appointments or whatever the situation may be.

Landers says the state and county health departments are being proactive about not losing doses.

“We try to plan very carefully so that we basically plan for what we expect in terms of people showing up,” Dr. Landers said.

Landers also says that some vials come with extra doses so the vaccine won’t go to waste.

