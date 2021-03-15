What does life after COVID-19 look like?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Although a lot has changed since this time last year, little has returned to the way it was before the pandemic.

Health professionals say that while things seem to be getting better when it comes to COVID-19, now is not the time to let our guards down.

“It’s pretty phenomenal. There is nothing in our lifetime that I think even comes close to this,” says Chipola Surgical & Medical Specialties Panhandle Family Care’s Dr. John Spence.

After adjusting to stay safe during the pandemic, many are starting to imagine life after virtual meetings, drive-thru events, and working from home.

“If you look at the numbers, it appears to be our hospital has been running anywhere from gosh in the last six months we’ve had on average probably 15-20 plus patients with COVID in the hospital. I think that our numbers are much less. I think we are down to 4 or 5 so we’re definitely seeing some change in a positive direction,” says Spence.

While the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight, continuing to be aggressive with precautionary efforts is still critical.

“I think probably it’s going to spill out until the end of the summer. I don’t think we know enough yet. I still think that gradually things will be lifted. I don’t think as far as international travel and some of the other things we’re used to I just don’t think that’s going to change dramatically in the next six months,” says Spence.

Some things that will not be changing even after the pandemic ends are face masks in some hospital settings and telemedicine.

“It’s become an invaluable process to see patients mostly the ones that have a sickness. If anyone has like similar symptoms to COVID we can see them through telemedicine and be able to treat them on the spot instead of them being scared to come into the office or us not wanting them to come into the office in the fear that they will contaminate or staff and also our patients,” says Chipola Surgical & Medical Specialties Panhandle Family Care’s Dr. Mark Akerson.

As states begin to drop masks mandates and some eager to toss theirs, doctors say it is still very dangerous considering the small number of people being vaccinated.

“I’m hoping that it’s not going to make a huge huge difference but I am fearful that if patients don’t get vaccinated in adequate numbers we’re going to see some spikes in cases I just don’t see how it’s not possible just given the nature of this,” says Spence.

“We trust the vaccine. It’s a very safe vaccine and it’s our way out of masks and the only way we can get around our friends, family, get back to birthday parties get back to social gatherings,” says Akerson.

The prediction is that this won’t be a one-and-done vaccine.

“Unfortunately what I suspect may happen is probably we’re going to end up getting vaccinated every year. I suspect that’s something that’s going to happen with the variants out there and some of the changes. I think it will be very much like the flu it will be modifications in the vaccine,” says Spence.

Life before this pandemic will be a welcomed return for many, but doctors want to remind the public of the impact social distancing can make even beyond COVID-19.

“Ideally we want to get away from what we’re doing now and be able to transition into something more positive but I think there’s more of an awareness now and what problems it can create. It’s March. You know how many cases of flu i’ve seen this year? Zero. So there’s something positive about the social distancing. I do think this as a whole has raised awareness about infectious disease and it’s not to be taken lightly,” says Spence.

As things start to look more normal in our community, doctors say it’s still important to use simple hygiene practices like handwashing because we simply don’t know when the next unknown infections disease could surface.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.