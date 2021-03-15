U.S. Air Force changes hair standards for women

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As women across the country celebrate Women’s History Month, changes coming to the U.S. Air Force are giving the women serving our country a little more freedom.

The past year has been full of changes, and many women in the military are overjoyed hair standards were one.

“Individuals are allowed to wear a ponytail. Individuals are allowed to wear two braids. They’re allowed to wear a single braid,” said Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Stift. “They’re also allowed to keep their hair short and up above the collar line as well.”

From the back of an airmen’s uniform, a braid should stop right at the underarm seam, under Air Force guidelines. Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza said there was a five-year research study before granting this historic change.

Women now have a little more freedom when it comes to hairstyles in the Air Force. Before they were limited to a military style bun but hair standards have changed- adding additional hairstyles. (Source: WLOX)

“Through the feedback, the Air Force decided through the uniform board of changes it’s time to make those changes happen,” Esparza said. “Whether it’s a lot of hair or different textures that are challenging to put up and conform to a certain style, or just maybe there’s alopecia other medical reasons.”

Esparza said hair standards haven’t changed since 1948 when the very first woman joined the Air Force. At the time, women were issued a hair handbook. Esparza’s mom even passed hers down to her daughter.

“In 1973 my mom joined the Air Force,” Esparza said. “These are the different hairstyles that were recommended according to the face shapes.”

Now, that’s all changing. Since Feb. 10, women with all hair types will be able to choose the style that suits them best.

Both sergeants said changing the hair standards will not only impact women but empower them.

“I think it empowers all airmen, and I say empower because it lets them know they have a voice,” Esparza said. “Their voice was heard, whether medical conditions or the diversity inclusion.”

“Change is always different and change is good,” Stift said.

