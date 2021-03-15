“Under the Oaks” concerts make their return in April

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Community organizers in Headland are ramping up for the return of a monthly tradition.

“Under the Oaks” is back for its third year. The event is held the third Friday of each month from April through October on the town square.

The event features live bands, a car show, and food trucks. Restaurants and shops are also open for business.

“People just bring a bag chair and hang out, it’s a lot of fun. It’s a family event and it’s free. And at the same time, we’re having a car show that’s going to be going on,” said Stormy Hicks, Executive Director of Headland Main Street.

If you’re interested in registering your motorcycle, jeep/ truck or classic car in the Under the Oaks Motor Show, you can do so by contacting Mark at 334-693-2222. The car show is held from 7-10 pm at the HNB First parking lot. There will be prizes given out for winners in each category.

The schedule of bands includes:

April 16 - River Dan

May 21- Park Band

June 18- Oddly Enough

July 16- Praise Band

August 20- Mamma Tried

September 17- Glory Days

October 15- 225 Uptown Band

