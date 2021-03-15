Travis Tritt to perform live acoustic show June 11th at Dothan Civic Center

DOTHAN, Al. (March 15, 2021) – Multi-Platinum selling and award-winning country music artist, Travis Tritt, will give a live acoustic performance at Dothan Civic Center on Friday, June 11.

Tritt will perform his biggest hits in an intimate setting and share personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences, all while spotlighting his distinctively soulful voice and his exceptional guitar prowess. There will be no opening support act.

Thirty years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. The highly abbreviated Tritt timeline started when the young Marietta, Georgia native incorporated his lifelong influences of Southern rock, blues and gospel into his country during a honky-tonk apprenticeship that led him to Warner Bros. in 1989.

Over the course of a decade, Travis released seven studio albums and a greatest hits package for the label. His 1990 debut Country Club and its succession of hits put him in the vanguard of the genre’s early ’90s boom, dubbing him as one of “The Class of ’89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all whom dominated the charts in the early ’90s.

Two years after his debut, Travis’ sophomore album, It’s All About to Change, was released. Literally speaking, this album changed everything when the album shipped three million copies and all four of its singles reached the top five on the country music charts. Along with his first album, this release became triple-platinum certified by the RIAA.

At the same time, his conspicuous lack of a cowboy hat and musical assertiveness set him apart. The next series of albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, scored him more hit singles and led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammys, three CMA Awards and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast.

In 2018, Tritt appeared on the music showcase series, Real Country, alongside Grammy Awardwinning artist, Shania Twain and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter, Jake Owen who handselected emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the rich traditions, songs and themes of specific country genres. The show aired on USA Network.

Most recently, Travis signed a new record deal with Big Noise Music Group. Tritt has been in the studio working on a new album with award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, The Highwomen, Sturgill Simpson). The album marks Tritt’s first original album release in over thirteen years.

Tickets to the June 11 acoustic show are reserved seating, range in price from $40 to $80 and go on sale Friday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at etix.com.