State health officials worry more infectious COVID-19 variant strain could become dominant within next few months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the statewide mask mandate ending next month, health officials are growing more concerned about COVID-19 variants infecting more people.

Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said she thinks the U.K. variant will become the dominant strain here in Alabama within the next few months.

“COVID is still circulating,” Landers said. “My concern about the U.K. variant continues to center around the transmissibility.”

U.K variant cases first popped up in the state at the end of February, with 8 cases. Now, there are already 71 U.K. variant cases.

The U.K. variant strain is easier to catch which could cause hospitalizations to increase.

“They might infect a person with a co-morbid condition who could become hospitalized,” Landers said. “It really could be a domino effect.”

Landers said the state is watching variant cases.

“We do have surveillance,” she said. “As well as the CDC doing some sequencing on some specimens.”

She said with variant cases increasing, it’s important to keep taking safety precautions, like wearing your mask and distancing.

“I think we must not forget that COVID is still around and people still need to be tested and follow isolation and quarantine,” she said. “The fewer people infected, the less opportunity we give the virus to do the nasty things it does.”

While Landers is concerned about the variants, more people in Alabama will soon qualify for COVID-19 vaccines.

“In terms of efficacy, we absolutely believe that the vaccines can have an impact on the variants.”

Landers said an increase in variant strain cases wont impact the state’s vaccine rollout. She said health care providers will continue focusing on the vaccination efforts across the state.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

###

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.