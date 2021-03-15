Advertisement

State health officials worry more infectious COVID-19 variant strain could become dominant within next few months

Concern over coronavirus variants
Concern over coronavirus variants(Source: WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson, WBRC
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the statewide mask mandate ending next month, health officials are growing more concerned about COVID-19 variants infecting more people.

Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said she thinks the U.K. variant will become the dominant strain here in Alabama within the next few months.

“COVID is still circulating,” Landers said. “My concern about the U.K. variant continues to center around the transmissibility.”

U.K variant cases first popped up in the state at the end of February, with 8 cases. Now, there are already 71 U.K. variant cases.

The U.K. variant strain is easier to catch which could cause hospitalizations to increase.

“They might infect a person with a co-morbid condition who could become hospitalized,” Landers said. “It really could be a domino effect.”

Landers said the state is watching variant cases.

“We do have surveillance,” she said. “As well as the CDC doing some sequencing on some specimens.”

She said with variant cases increasing, it’s important to keep taking safety precautions, like wearing your mask and distancing.

“I think we must not forget that COVID is still around and people still need to be tested and follow isolation and quarantine,” she said. “The fewer people infected, the less opportunity we give the virus to do the nasty things it does.”

While Landers is concerned about the variants, more people in Alabama will soon qualify for COVID-19 vaccines.

“In terms of efficacy, we absolutely believe that the vaccines can have an impact on the variants.”

Landers said an increase in variant strain cases wont impact the state’s vaccine rollout. She said health care providers will continue focusing on the vaccination efforts across the state.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

###

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Henderson commits to Alabama
Geneva County’s Henderson commits to Alabama
Southeast Health announces vaccine appointments for expanded eligibility groups
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
Suspect wanted in Eufaula murder apprehended in Michigan

Latest News

A Marion small business owner says he is struggling to enforce a mask mandate in his store,...
What does life after COVID-19 look like?
ADOL warning about unemployment claim scam
ADOL warns about social media phishing scheme
Fires currently burning for March 15, 2021.
Hundreds of fires burned across Alabama
Police dash cam photo of Dothan Animal Shelter that killed a man in December, 2014.
Dothan will write $250,000 check to settle police shooting lawsuit