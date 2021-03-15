“Short the Squirrel” visits Slocomb Elementary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s literacy mascot made a visit to Slocomb Elementary on Monday, March 15. This was the first invitation from a school right here in our area.

“With COVID going on this whole school year, we haven’t been able to do a whole lot and bring a lot of outside people in so I know that they are going to be very excited to see Short today” Henry Dawkins, Principal at Slocomb Elementary School, said. “And I really hope that at the end of this they learn, you know, a very valuable lesson.”

That’s exactly what Short the Squirrel did. Creating a fun, yet educating experience, promoting literacy to children across the state.

His first stop in the Wiregrass: Slocomb Elementary School. Short the Squirrel is on a mission to share the importance of reading to children across the state of Alabama

“As soon as Short came through the door the roar and enthusiasm that we all experience at a football game, happened in that assembly,” Dr. Dee Bennett, Co-founder of the Short the Squirrel Literacy Program

Hoping they can see him again soon.

“With the Alabama Literacy Act that is coming through soon, those students who are in third grade will have to be proficient in reading so this is just one more thing that we can put into place to continue to read not only here at school but at home as well,” Dawkins said,

Dr. Bennett and Monica Young are the founders of Short. Implementing the goal of helping children explore their surroundings, starting with the courtrooms of Alabama.

”When you hear children get that excited about reading and knowing that we need that encouragement behind our teachers, we need that encouragement behind our parents and if Short can become the community piece so that together we are all helping children with reading, that’s what keeps us going,” Dr. Bennett said.

Governor Kay Ivey has endorsed this project and support Short the Squirrel as a supplement to the Alabama Literacy Act.

If you would like to request Short the Squirrel coming to your school you can email: contact@shortthesquirrel.com

