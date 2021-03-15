Advertisement

Search for missing swimmer in Washington County

Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his friends in Holmes Creek Sunday afternoon.
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are...
Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are searching for a missing swimmer.(WTVY Maps)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are searching for a missing swimmer.

Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his friends in Holmes Creek Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the boy was swimming to the other side of the creek when he went underwater and did not come back up.

The sheriff’s dive team and the FWC’s dive team are currently looking for the boy.

If anyone has any information they are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 850-638-6111.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson commits to Alabama
Geneva County’s Henderson commits to Alabama
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations
Southeast Health announces vaccine appointments for expanded eligibility groups
Suspect wanted in Eufaula murder apprehended in Michigan
2021 Dothan Family Fun Fest Carnival kicks off tonight at Dothan’s Wiregrass Commons Mall

Latest News

CSX Transportation will be closing East Cook Road on Monday, March 15th at approximately 8 a.m....
Dothan railroad crossing closed for repairs starting Monday, March 15th
Mack Kirkland, longtime coach and educator, passed away on March 13, 2021.
Beloved Coach Mack Kirkland has passed
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces she will appoint pandemic study group in this March 8, 2021...
Group will study how Alabama leaders handled pandemic
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris sat down for a one on one interview with News 4...
Dr. Harris shares Alabama’s plan moving forward