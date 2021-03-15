Search for missing swimmer in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are searching for a missing swimmer.

Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his friends in Holmes Creek Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the boy was swimming to the other side of the creek when he went underwater and did not come back up.

The sheriff’s dive team and the FWC’s dive team are currently looking for the boy.

If anyone has any information they are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 850-638-6111.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.